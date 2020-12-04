Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to connect offline retailers with online shoppers

The new format aims to enable local stores - single brand or multi-brand stores - and retailers to expand their digital footprint to connect more effectively with their consumers.

Atom E-commerce

Flipkart's independent value-driven platform, 2GUD on Friday launched 2GUD Local to connect popular offline retailers scattered across the country with online shoppers. The new format aims to enable local stores - single brand or multi-brand stores and other shopping destinations - and retailers to expand their digital footprint to connect more effectively with their consumers.

2GUD Local will showcase the best of these stores through long-format videos coupled with engaging narratives, Flipkart said.

The platform will further assist these stores in creating their digital footprint including cataloguing support, consumer fulfilment, advertising and marketing.

It will provide them with an additional channel for sales and access to new geographies for consumer acquisition, Flipkart said, adding that 2GUD Local is kicking-off its efforts to digitise offline brands with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru.

"We have launched 2GUD Local to help local brands leverage traffic on our already-popular marketplace and take their offerings to a pan-India market," Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, Flipkart, said in a statement.

"We look forward to partnering with more local partner brands and serving consumers across the country in times when social distancing is of utmost importance."

In light of the pandemic, as consumers continue to stay indoors and take safety and precautionary measures, 2GUD Local enables them to shop for their needs and favourite products from their regular stores virtually within the safety of their homes. Consumers can even check out those products that were earlier unavailable to them due to reach or availability. 2GUD Local kick starts its efforts to digitise offline brands with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru.

Being a part of 2GUD Local, Prasad Chalavadi, Founder and CMD, KLM Fashion Mall said, “2GUD is an exceptional platform that can be leveraged by regional retailers to seamlessly capture a large number of customers. KLM Fashion Mall's association with 2GUD is sure to be successful, which benefits us in reaching far to our customers.”

Flipkart said that 2GUD currently covers more than 600 product segments and offers both new and refurbished products. The platform has more than a million consumers a cross more than 15,000 PIN codes in India. 2GUD Local is currently available on the app and m-site.