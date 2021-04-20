Flipkart expands its hyperlocal service to 6 new cities including Hyderabad

Flipkart Quick, launched in Bengaluru in 2020, allows customers to order products across categories such as grocery, electronics, baby care, etc.

Atom E-commerce

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune. With this step, the company says it aims to provide consumers with access to daily essentials, seamless ordering and quick doorstep delivery.

Flipkart Quick was first launched in Bengaluru in 2020, to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The hyperlocal delivery service is said to offer more than 3,000 products, across categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

This season, Flipkart Quick was apparently one of the first to launch Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes on its platform in Bengaluru, and by expanding its hyperlocal service to the six new cities, customers from there will be able to order as well and enjoy this summer delicacy.

“Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the best quality fruits and vegetables at a great value. Shadowfax, Flipkart’s strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick,” the company said in a statement.

Flipkart Quick allows consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. According to the company, customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 am and midnight (check local restrictions on night curfew before placing orders in those time slots).

“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies. It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice-president, Flipkart.