Flipkart expands grocery services to over 50 cities across India

Grocery on Flipkart marketplace is now available in cities such as Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Mysore, among others.

Atom Ecommerce

Flipkart has announced that it has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities in India via Marketplace, and aims to reach over 70 cities in the next six months. Flipkart's grocery business has witnessed three times growth in the last one year and the expansion will boost market linkages for the food processing industry and farmers, the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched â€˜Flipkart Quick', its hyperlocal delivery model in Bengaluru that offers a 90-minute delivery promise.

"We have witnessed increased demand for groceries from tier 2 cities in the past year, fuelled by customers increasing preference for contactless shopping, from the comforts of their home. It is a trend that we think will continue and will set the course of e-grocery space in India," said Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President - Grocery, General Merchandise and Furniture, Flipkart.

Flipkart Grocery today has over 7000 products available across more than 200 categories - ranging from daily household supplies, staples - atta, dal, oil, ghee, snacks & beverages, confectionery, personal care, dairy & eggs and more.

Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users.

A recent report by Bengaluru-based consulting firm Redseer said that more than 50% (close to $570 billion) grocery retail space in India is addressable by e-grocery platforms.

Of this, value-first households account for a significant 61% portion, with metro and tier 1 markets covering more than 40% of this opportunity.

The pandemic has led to several people turning to e-commerce and embracing the convenience and ease of digital transactions. This has also led to a sharp growth in consumer demand for e-grocery, not only in metros but also from tier 2 cities and beyond.