Flipkart commits to sourcing all its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030

As a part of this pledge, Flipkart has taken Climate Group’s RE100 commitment, a collaboration of the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity.

Atom E-commerce

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has committed to sourcing 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources for its entire operations by 2030. As a part of this pledge, Flipkart has taken Climate Group’s RE100 commitment, a collaboration of the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. In alignment with its Net Zero commitments of reducing the Scope 1 and 2 climate change impacts by 2030, this move from Flipkart builds on strong existing action, with the company already meeting 14% of its electricity requirements from renewable sources against the baseline consumption of CY 2021, the company said.

The Flipkart Group said that through the adoption of existing instruments like Rooftop Solar (RTS), Open Access, and evolving market instruments in coming times, it has planned to achieve the ambitious target of sourcing 100% Renewable Energy by 2030. “The Group is uniquely positioned to influence other businesses as well as promote the benefits of using renewable electricity among the public, driving a much-needed behavioural change for India’s overall energy transition,” the company said in a statement. The group is looking to add RE portfolio from distributed as well as grid-scale projects and is also looking forward to connecting with policymakers and various state governments.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart said, “For the Flipkart Group, it has been a concerted priority to integrate sustainable practices across its operations. In the past two years, we have made consistent efforts and have expressed our unwavering intent to tackle climate change with bold ambition and decisive action and we continue to do so. Being the first Indian e-commerce group to commit to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and to join RE100, Flipkart looks forward to working in collaboration with this global cohort of influential companies, led by Climate Group. Our commitment to RE100 aligns with our Net-Zero target and our mission to drive positive climate action. With this step, we are further ready to learn and innovate climate solutions to accelerate action and also to support the ambition of the Indian government to achieve 500 GW RE by 2030.”