Flipkart announces six-day 'The Big Billion Days' sale starting October 16

Flipkart Plus customers will get an early access to the sale on October 15.

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced its annual flagship sale ‘The Big Billion Days’ will start from October 16-21 and will feature deals and offers each hour, brought by lakhs of sellers and thousands of brands across categories. Flipkart Plus customers will get an ‘early access’ on October 15.

The sale will have deals across categories such as mobile, TVs & appliances, electronics & accessories, fashion, beauty, food, toys, baby care, home & kitchen, furniture, grocery, and Flipkart’s private brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers and Flipkart Samarth artisans, weavers, handicraft makers, and other under-served communities.

Flipkart is offering a 10% discount through SBI Debit and Credit Cards during the Big Billion Days. Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart has also partnered with Paytm to offer assured cashback to consumers paying through Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, to expand the reach of seamless shopping. Debit-card EMIs on select cards (with no minimum balance) and Flipkart Pay Later continue to bring credit access to consumers.

Flipkart also said in a statement that the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand.

To strengthen its existing supply chain capabilities, Flipkart has significantly expanded its Kirana onboarding program to include more than 50,000 Kiranas, who will in turn make last-mile deliveries to consumers in more than 850 cities.

Announcing the launch of The Big Billion Days 2020, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, said, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations. This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season.”