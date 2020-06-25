Flipkart, Amazon seek time to ensure all products have 'country of origin' label

The DPIIT met with e-commerce companies on Wednesday as the government seriously considers making 'country of origin' mandatory on products sold online.

Amid the growing push for inclination towards Indian goods and manufacturers, the government is seriously considering making the mention of 'country of origin' mandatory for products sold on e-commerce platforms.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday held a discussion with representatives of e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, on the matter and sought their views.

Speaking to IANS, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the matter is under consideration with the ministry because this is consistent with the 'Make in India' vision and also gives the customer more choice as he/she would know from where the product has come.

He told IANS that no advisory or directive has been given yet, and the matter was only discussed with the players and a decision will be taken after due consideration.

At the virtual meeting on Wednesday, reports suggest that the meeting was attended by Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Retail, Jio Platforms, Tata Cliq, Snapdeal, Udaan, Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket and Grofers.

Flipkart and Amazon reportedly sought for 4-5 monthsâ€™ time to ensure that all their products have the â€˜country of originâ€™ label on them displayed.

Companies have been asked to discuss this with their sellers and provide feedback to the government within a fortnight.

During the meeting, it was discussed how the proposed idea could be implemented with the large number of vendors.

The meeting comes just days after the Centre made it mandatory for sellers to enter the 'Country of Origin' clause while registering all new products on government e-marketplace (GeM).

The development gains significance as the government is giving a major push to Indian goods and has called for a 'Self Reliant India'. The chorus for turning to Indian products has grown further on the back of the border tensions with China.