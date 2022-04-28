Flipkart aims to enhance skill sets, employability for persons with disabilities

The company will create a structured skill development program and enabling mechanism for bringing persons with disabilities into the mainstream economy.

Atom Employment

To further drive the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) into the mainstream workforce, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, on Wednesday, April 27, signed an MoU with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) and Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD) in New Delhi. The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary of DEPwD Anjali Bhawra at Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan in New Delhi.

As part of the tripartite agreement, Flipkart will work with DEPwD and SCPwD to jointly create structured skill development interventions and enabling mechanisms for bringing PwDs into the mainstream economy and e-commerce sector in particular over the next two years. Flipkart will provide easy access to learning opportunities for PWDs to acquire relevant skills through the National Skill Qualification Committee and skills for supply chain operations through Flipkart’s Supply Chain Operations Academy. According to the company, Flipkart today employs over two lakh workforce with a structured diversity program that includes employing women and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Virendra Kumar, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “Divyangjan or Persons with Disabilities need support and not sympathy. This MoU between DEPwD, SCPwD and Flipkart will open up opportunities for them and play a major role in equipping them with the right skill sets to enhance their employability.”

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “As a committed corporate citizen, Flipkart is focused on building an inclusive supply chain workforce by including people from different walks of life. Our MoU with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Skill Council for Persons with Disability will enable Flipkart to use its expertise and learning over the years in upskilling PwDs and creating an ecosystem for their employment.”

Through its initiative Ekartians with Disabilities (EDAB), which started in 2017, Flipkart says it has created job opportunities for thousands of people with disabilities (PwDs) for varied roles across its supply chain. It aims to provide career opportunities for PwDs in its supply chain for sustainable economic growth and contribute positively to society. In July last year, Flipkart established the first-ever PwD-run delivery hub in New Delhi, managed end-to-end by PwDs, working in various roles, including delivery executives, cashiers, and team leaders. Flipkart says it today employs close to 1,500 people with disabilities across its supply chain.