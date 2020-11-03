Flipkart acquires gaming startup Mech Mocha

Flipkart has acquired Mech Mocha’s intellectual property and the company’s gaming team will also join Flipkart to help develop new formats to engage users on its platform.

Atom E-commerce

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the acquisition of Intellectual Property from Mech Mocha, a mobile gaming startup that runs live-social gaming platform 'Hello Play', in a bid to strengthen its gaming strategy. In addition to the acquisition of the company’s IP, Flipkart said in a statement that Mech Mocha’s skilled gaming team will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new and innovative formats to engage with users on its platform.

As the Mech Mocha team joins Flipkart, they will focus on scaling Flipkart’s gaming efforts under the leadership of Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President at Flipkart. Co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mech Mocha has been backed by top tier investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital.

“With Vocal for Local being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward store and Flipkart Ads platform to strengthen the platform for our users,” Arpita said in a statement.

Social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India and Flipkart says that it believes Mech Mocha's gaming platform is uniquely placed to capture this growth. The platform today is in seven Indian local languages and has over 10+ games including popular Indian multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladder and Cricket.

Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President, Flipkart, said, “We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium. Our observations of Flipkart GameZone reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey. Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha's IP, games and talented team that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space.”