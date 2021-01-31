Five yrs since custodial torture, Kerala man continues to face intimidation

Aji, who filed a complaint against Forest officials for alleged custodial violence after being arrested in a poaching case, says the latest in the intimidation is an ED summons.

news Custodial violence

Aji Bright, a 40-year-old man from Pettah in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested in July 2015, along with 30 others, in the Idamalayar elephant poaching case. Before the arrest, forest officials allegedly took his mother into custody and threatened to take his wife also into custody if he did not surrender. When he finally surrendered, the forest officials allegedly assaulted him repeatedly in custody, threatened him not to talk about it in court, and threw him jail.

It has been more than five years since the incident, but Aji is still reeling under the effects of custodial violence — he is unable to walk due to spinal injuries. But that is just one part of his ordeal. In August 2015, Aji filed a custodial torture complaint against then District Forest Officer (DFO) T Uma, her husband R Kamalahar, who is an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and a few forest officials whom he can identify.

Since then, Aji says life has been difficult with one poaching case after another being foisted on him by the Forest Department. Unable to walk properly and hardly any money to make ends meet, including treatment, the victim of the alleged brutal custodial torture cancelled his bail in some cases, choosing to stay in jail where he received treatment.

Recently, when he finally came out on bail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which deals with economic crimes, summoned him, although they still haven’t divulged the reason. All through the intimidation and emotional harassment, Aji stood by his statement that he was tortured by Forest officials while in custody.

The arrest and the threats

Aji was arrested in July 2015 as part of the sensitive Idamalayar elephant poaching case. Around 30 others were also arrested for allegedly poaching elephants for ivory. Aji came from a family of craftsmen; his father was a sculptor who used ivory. Though Aji was not engaged in sculpting, he possessed a collection of ivory that belonged to his father. When the Idamalayar case was busted, Aji and many craftsmen in his neighbourhood were arrested.

Aji, who was absconding, was finally taken into custody by forest officials from the Sreekaryam police station after he surrendered. “Forest officials took my mother into custody as they couldn’t find me. She had a cardiac arrest and was admitted in the Medical College Hospital. They then called me over the phone and threatened to take my wife into custody too. I fought with the officer over the phone. Later, I surrendered,” Aji recalls that fateful day.

He was taken to the Forest Department headquarters in Vazhuthacaud. “When I reached there, a well-built officer was called in to “handle” me. They tortured me physically for 18 hours. Then DFO of Thiruvananthapuram, T Uma, just stood there watching as I was being tortured. They banged my head on the edge of the desk and then hit it with a steel rod continuously,” he alleges.

Aji was then taken for the procedural medical check-up before being produced before the magistrate to record his arrest. “I couldn’t walk. Two officers had to hold me to take me to the doctor and to the magistrate’s house in Ernakulam district’s Muvattupuzha,” he says.

The doctor, however, reportedly did not mention anything about the injuries in the report. Aji alleges that Uma’s husband, Kamalahar IFS, who was with the Health Department earlier, might have influenced the doctor.

When he was produced in court, Aji did not speak a word about the torture because one of his close friends, who had come to sign his bail papers, was in the custody of officials. “They told me they will also book a case against my friend if I say anything about the torture,” he alleges.

Once he was moved to jail, he spotted bloodstains in his urine and was bedridden for a few days. Then he was shifted to a hospital in Muvattupuzha, where a doctor first prepared a report on his custodial torture. According to the report, Aji’s backbone was severely damaged, forcing him to wear a lumbar spine belt permanently.

The complaint against IFS officers

Three weeks after the incident, Aji was released on bail and filed a complaint against the officers for assaulting him. The Crime Branch registered a case against the two IFS officers and a few other officers whom Aji could identify.

The IFS couple were booked for inflicting grievous hurt under sections 323, 324 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, Aji’s ordeal was yet to begin. Within a year of filing the complaint, in 2016, the Forest Department charged him in a number of poaching cases. Since then, they have foisted a number of other cases too. “Each case against me was a threat for standing firm on my statements over custodial torture,” he alleges.

“When I get released on bail for one case, they register another case against me. For all these cases, I appeared in court with someone’s help as I cannot walk. I had to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Muvattupuzha, which is more than 200 km away, to appear in court,” he says.

‘My life in jail was peaceful’

Being unable to walk meant that Aji could not work or take up odd jobs to support his family and meet his medical expenses. He did not have the money to seek proper treatment, to travel or get a lawyer. So, he decided to go back to jail by cancelling his bail. “It was news then that I decided to cancel my bail. I didn’t want to be a burden to my family,” he says.

Aji was in jail for another three years (2016-2019). For him, the days in jail were peaceful. “They (the jail authorities) provided medical treatment for me. I also underwent a long Ayurveda treatment even as a prisoner,” he says.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Aji decided to stay firm on his statements that he was tortured in the presence of the DFO.

The puzzling ED summons

By the end of 2019, Aji was released on bail again. In early 2020, based on the complaint he filed, the Crime Branch scheduled an identification parade for him to identify the officers he alleged had tortured him in custody.

That is when he got the summons from ED to appear at their Kochi office in October 2020. “I don’t even know why the ED summoned me. They didn’t tell me anything. They asked me many questions and also to write and sign some declarations,” he recounts.

It was later that Aji learnt that Kamalahar was working with the Union Finance Ministry and the summons by ED could be a new move to threaten him. Incidentally, Uma is a close relative of former Minister P Chidambaram. “Using their power and influence, they’re trying their best to harass me,” he says.

The IFS officers did not attend the identification process, citing health issues. Another identification parade is scheduled for February 2021.

“A week ago, I received another call from the ED office. I told them about my ill-health, but they threatened to come home and arrest me. So, I managed to go there and sign some papers. I have no idea what they are up to and why my case is being taken up by the ED,” he says.

Aji’s family makes a living by selling milk. “I have a nine-year-old daughter. We’re struggling to make ends meet and I’m anxious about what I’ve to face next, just for telling the truth. They want me to shut my mouth in the court,” he says.