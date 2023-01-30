Five-year-old dies in Chennai after iron gate falls on her

The girl, identified as Harinisri, was visiting a commercial complex in Kilpauk with her parents Vani and Shankar on January 28 when the incident occurred.

A five-year-old girl died in Kilpauk, Chennai on Sunday, January 29, after an iron gate fell on her. The girl, identified as Harinisri, was visiting a commercial complex in Kilpauk with her parents Vani and Shankar on Saturday, January 28. She was immediately taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Not responding to the treatment, she died on Sunday morning.

According to The Hindu, the police have filed a case under Sections 279 (negligence that endangers human life) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The manager of the complex Srinivasan, and the watchman Sampath, were arrested. Police further told The Hindu that the girlâ€™s father Shankar worked in the complex as a valet, and his wife and daughter had come to visit him. Harinisri waited at the gate talking to Sampath, while Vani went inside to get Shankar.

Sampath was closing the sliding gate which was over 4 ft in height and 12 ft in length. Suddenly the gate came off and fell on Harinisri. The Hindu reported that the girl sustained many injuries on her head and body. After the girl died on Sunday, a postmortem was conducted and her body was handed over to her family. Police said that the watchman and the building manager were found to be guilty after initial inquiry, and further investigation is underway.