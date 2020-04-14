Five tourists arrested for violating lockdown in Karnataka's Kodagu

According to the SP, the group of five checked into Padington resort, and were related to the property's manager.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Five people driving around Karnataka's Kodagu district in a roofless off-road vehicle have been arrested for violating the lockdown, an official said on Monday.

"We have booked a case against five people touring in roofless jeep, violating lockdown conditions," Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) Suman D Pennekar said.

Police arrested Karthik, Aruna, Chetan, Ranjit and driver Swamy under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51B of the Disaster Management Act.

According to the SP, the group of five checked into Padington resort, and were related to the property's manager. The manager also joined the group in their drive.

"Some local people shot videos of those moving people which were shared with the police. Police went and verified," Pennekar said.

A rumour also did the rounds that the tourists were related to a JD(S) MLA but the police denied it. "We got a tip-off that a lawmaker had come and stayed in the resort and that his family was hanging around. We got to know that the people hanging out were the relatives of the resort manager, not the JD(S) MLA," the SP said.

The SP said that the lawmaker did not violate any lockdown conditions nor was his family present, adding that he came only with his driver. Suman, however, did not reveal the name of the lawmaker. All the five accused were released on bail.

So far, one coronavirus case has been reported in Kodagu. The district administration decided to suspend tourist activities in the district over a week before the countrywide lockdown was imposed on March 24.