Five new features coming soon to WhatsApp

From managing groups to adding more people to a voice call, here is a list of new features WhatsApp has announced.

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is getting five major updates that will be rolled out in the coming weeks. From managing groups to adding more people to a voice call, here is a list of new features WhatsApp has announced.

Communities: This feature will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella â€” a Community â€” with a structure that works for them. People can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organise smaller discussion groups. Communities will also contain new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

"Close-knit groups - schools, members of a religious congregation, even businesses - need to be able to have secure and private conversations without WhatsApp monitoring their every word," the company said in a statement.

For example, a school principal can bring all parents together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities or volunteer needs. The company said it is also making improvements to how groups work on WhatsApp, whether or not they are part of a Community.

Emoji reactions: People can soon add emoji reactions directing in its chat app â€” like Instagram and Facebook. This will allow people to quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages. "We're excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp and with all emojis and skin-tones to come," Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, said in a tweet late on Thursday.

More power to admins: Group admins will be now able to remove errant or problematic messages from group chats.

File sharing: WhatsApp has increased file sharing to support files up to 2GB, up from the current sharing size of 100MB.

Larger voice calls: This feature on WhatsApp will allow up to 32 people in a single group voice call. Currently, it allows eight people on a group voice call. WhatsApp will be introducing one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people, with all an new design.