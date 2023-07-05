Five migrant workers die as compound wall of private college collapses in Coimbatore

The D4 Kuniyamuthur police have taken action against three individuals, including the project manager of Srinivasa Construction, the company that hired the workers.

news Accident

Tragedy struck in Sugunapuram, Coimbatore, as a compound wall of a private college collapsed, claiming the lives of five migrant construction workers on Tuesday, July 4.

The incident occurred at the Sri Krishna Arts and Science College in Sugunapuram, situated on the Coimbatore - Palakkad Road. The victims, identified as Kolli Jeganathan (53), Nakkela Satyam (48), and Rapaka Kannayya (49) from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, as well as Bish Ghosh (24) and Barun Ghosh (28) from West Bengal, were engaged in construction work for a new wall at the backside of the college's G-Block when the tragedy unfolded.

According to the police, a group of 14 individuals was involved in excavating beside an existing compound wall to facilitate the construction of a new one. Around 4 pm, the old wall suddenly collapsed onto the workers as its foundation weakened significantly. Upon receiving alerts from local residents, the police and rescue teams arrived at the scene. Fire brigades from Kovaipudur and Coimbatore South fire stations also rushed to provide assistance.

Tragically, four workers, Kolli Jeganathan, Nakkela Satyam, Rapaka Kannaya, and Bish Ghosh, lost their lives instantly in the accident. The fire service department managed to rescue Barun Ghosh alive, and he was transported to the Government Medical College Hospital. However, despite efforts to save him, he was later pronounced dead.

The D4 Kuniyamuthur police have taken action against three individuals, including the project manager of Srinivasa Construction, the company that hired the workers. Srinivasan, the owner of the construction company, Sadiq Kul Ameer, the project manager, and Arunachalam have been booked under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (ii) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the tragedy, Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M Prathap conducted an inspection of the accident site late on Tuesday. Kranthi Kumar assured that stringent action would be taken if the college administration or construction company were found to have violated any safety regulations. He further stated that necessary measures would be taken to provide financial assistance to the bereaved families.