Five members of a family die after car falls into canal in Telangana

Based on the preliminary investigation, a senior police official said that the car driver lost control of the vehicle and it initially hit a culvert on the road and fell into the canal.

news Accident

In a horrific road accident, five members of a family died after a car collided with a culvert and fell into a canal on Tuesday, January 10. Among the deceased, three were women. The incident took place in Munigadapa village of Jagdevpur mandal in Siddipet district of Telangana. The car had six occupants and according to reports, four of them died on the spot, while one person died on the way to the hospital. Another person, who was critically injured, is being treated at Gajwel Government Hospital.

The victims were natives of Bhuvanagiri district. They were returning after visiting a temple in Vemulawada. The car was allegedly overspeeding. After the car lost control, it hit the culvert parapet wall and fell into the deep canal. Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that the car driver lost control of the vehicle and it initially hit a culvert on the road and fell into the canal. “The vehicle turned turtle inside the canal resulting in the death of five members of the family on the spot,” the police official said.

“Another person, who was injured, has been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment,” the official added. The bodies were taken out and shifted to a government hospital in Gajwel town for post-mortem.

With PTI inputs