Five killed in road accident as bus overturns in Andhra

The survivors alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving the vehicle in a rash manner.

news Accident

Five people were killed and at least seven others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district early on Monday, June 13, police said. A private bus overturned near Edugurallapalli in Chinturu mandal of the district. The bus of Sangita Travels with 60 passengers was on its way to Vijayawada from Chinnapally in neighbouring Odisha. The accident occurred when the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn.

Alerted by the passersby, police rushed to the scene and launched a rescue and relief operation. While three persons died on the spot, two others succumbed at government hospital at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana. Three of the deceased were identified as Dhaneswar Dalapati (24), Jeetu Harijan (5) and Nunena Harijan (2). The victims are all from Odisha and were coming to Vijayawada to work as labourers.

The survivors alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving the vehicle in a rash manner. Police said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another incident on Sunday, police said that three people were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Siddipet district. The accident occurred when a truck hit a car coming from the opposite direction near Mallaram Stage in Chinnakoduru mandal. The truck crashed into the road divider and rolled on to the other side of the road, ramming into the car. The deceased include a couple and driver.

The bodies were shifted to the government-run hospital at Siddipet for autopsy. The injured were also admitted to the same hospital. The people were coming to Hyderabad from Karimnagar. The driver of the truck apparently lost control over the vehicle resulting in the collision.

With IANS inputs