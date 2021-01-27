Five killed after car-lorry collision in Thiruvananthapuram

The car was completely battered in the accident and the driver of the lorry has been detained.

In a gruesome accident, five passengers travelling in a car in Thiruvananthapuram died on Tuesday after their vehicle collided with a lorry which was reportedly transporting fish. The accident took place at 11 pm on Tuesday. Both vehicles crashed at Thottakkadu in Kallambalam. Four of the five deceased passengers have been identified as Vishnu, Rajeev, Arun and Sudheesh, all natives of Chirakkara in Kannur. One person is yet to be identified.

“The case is still under investigation. We need to check CCTV camera visuals to know how the crash took place. With the information we have right now, it looks like both the car and the lorry were overspeeding and had lost control as a result,” an officer from the Kallambalam police station told TNM.

Based on statements by onlookers, a First Information Report has been registered in the case. “The driver of the lorry has been detained and we are questioning him regarding the accident,” the officer added.

According to reports, the car also had a press sticker on the windshield. The remains of two of the men are kept at the Medical College Hospital, two at Valiyakunnu hospital and one at the Parippally Medical College hospital.

Visuals from the site after the accident at Thottakkadu show a white car which is completely battered. Its front portion was mangled, with the windscreen entirely broken. The rims of the car and the driver’s seat are also mangled and can be seen coming off the car.

The fish lorry on the other hand did not suffer too much damage. Its front portion, where it collided with the car, sustained considerable damage. However, the rest of the lorry’s parts were spared.