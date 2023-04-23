Five of family killed in car crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Pujar, who was driving the car, his wife Lakshmi, and their three daughters, Inchara, Shantala, and Siri.

A tragic accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway claimed the lives of five family members on Saturday, April 22. According to Ramanagara Police, the car in which the family was travelling was likely overspeeding when one of its tyres suffered a blowout, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car then spun across the expressway and collided head on with an SUV coming from Mysuru towards Bengaluru on the opposite lane.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Ravi Pujar, who was driving the car, his wife Lakshmi, and their three children, Inchara, Shantala, and Siri. Ravi and two of his daughters died on the spot, while his wife and another daughter succumbed to their injuries later. Ravi was an employee at Bengaluruâ€™s Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and the family resided at Kengeri.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the front portion of the car was completely mangled. The injured individuals were immediately taken to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for treatment, however they succumbed hours later. The police believe that overspeeding and a blown-out tyre were the primary reasons for the accident. Channapatna police have begun an investigation into the accident.