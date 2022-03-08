Five of a family, including an 8-month-old, killed in blaze in Kerala's Varkala

The accident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, March 8, when the whole family had been asleep.

news Accident

In a tragic incident at Varkala in Keralaâ€™s Thiruvananthapuram district, a family of five, including a baby reportedly died in a fire accident at their house, leaving behind a sole survivor under treatment. The accident took place during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, March 8, when the whole family had been asleep.

The house is located in Dhalavapuram of Varkala and the deceased have been identified as Prathapan (62), his wife Sherley (53), their daughter-in-law Abhirami (25), her eight-month-old child Ryan and Prathapâ€™s younger son Akhil (25). His other son Nihul (29) has sustained serious injuries and is under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Prathapâ€™s elder son Rahul and his family were not present at the house during the time of the accident. The bodies of the deceased are kept at SN Mission hospital in Varkala for a post-mortem.

Initial police investigation suggested that an electrical short circuit might have been the cause of the accident. The air conditioners in all the rooms have been burnt completely, along with all the rooms. Further, the fire has spread to the two-wheelers parked in the portico. Further investigations are underway by the police.

According to reports, after the neighbours had spotted fire and smoke erupting from the house, the fire brigade were alerted. According to a Times of India report, officials had said that the house had no ventilation and the rooms were completely air conditioned, and there was a false ceiling on the roof. They had also said that the five members of the family were found dead in the rooms. They may have died of smoke inhalation since there was no ventilation, a fire force official had said.