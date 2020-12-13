Five dead in road accident in IT Corridor of Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli

The deceased were identified as natives of Andhra Pradesh who were working in Hyderabad private firm.

news Crime

Five people lost their lives in a major road accident that occured in the IT corridor of Hyderabad in the wee hours at around 2.45am on Sunday. As per the CCTV footage released by the Gachibowli police, the men were travelling in a white Maruthi Swift vehicle near the Wipro circle when their vehicle jumped the signal and travelled to the other side where they were hit by a Tipper lorry.

Gachibowli Police reportedly rushed to the spot after the incident to conduct the rescue measures, however four of them were dead at the spot, while one more person has succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gachibowli. Another team also reached the spot in the morning and are investigating the issue.

The dead were identified as K Santhosh(25), K Pavan Kumar(24), Chinta Manohar(23), P Bharadwaj(20) and N Roshan(23). The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General hospital. All of them are natives of Andhra Pradesh and were residing in a menâ€™s hostel facility in Madhapur, while working in a private company in Hyderabad. During the time of the accident the youth were travelling from Indian Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad (IIIT-H) road to Gowlidoddi, according to the police.

Speaking to the Media, Gachibowli Circle Inspector Srinivas said that they are investigating the case whether the accident is due to human error or were there any other issues that need to be considered. â€œWe are investigating the issue to see if it was due to human error or any other technical issues. We have also checked the tipper vehicle and have collected the blood samples of the lorry driver to see if there was any alcohol consumption. However, the samples of the dead were not checked yet for alcohol consumption."