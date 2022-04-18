Five arrested in connection with murder of SDPI activist in Kerala

All five people are from Elapully, which is where the 44-year-old SDPI activist was attacked while he was on his way home from the mosque.

news Crime

The police in Kerala have taken into custody five persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of SDPI activist Subair at Elapully in Kerala's Palakkad district, officials said on Sunday, April 17. The five suspects were arrested from Kazchaparambu in Palakkad while they were trying to escape to Kodungallur, the police said. Investigating officers said that all five are natives of Elapully where the murder took place.

According to the police, the people who have been taken into custody had provided the necessary support to the accused in the murder and had participated in the conspiracy. It may be noted that 44-year-old SDPI activist Subair was hacked to death on Friday while he was returning home after offering prayers at a local mosque along with his father, Aboobacker.

The police said that the assailants hit the bike in which Subair was driving with his father pillion riding. They hacked Subair to death in front of his father, who also suffered minor injuries in the fall.

After Subair’s murder on Friday, a former RSS pracharak named Sreenivasan (45) was hacked to death on Saturday, and the twin political murders in a span of 24 hours triggered tension in the area. The killings and counter killings also sent shock waves across the state as the two incidents were reported when Kerala was marking three festivals — Vishu and Easter over the weekend and the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

A political slugfest has also begun over the killings of an RSS and PFI leader in a span of 24 hours in Palakkad district, with the opposition parties blaming the ruling CPI(M) for failing to prevent such incidents. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded, saying his government has instructed the police to initiate strong legal action against those involved in the murders.

Terming the killings as 'condemnable' and against human conscience, Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said his government will be taking an uncompromising stance against those involved and strict legal action would be taken against them.

The Chief Minister has also urged the people to “keep away from forces that are trying to divide the state through communalism and narrow-mindedness” and not to succumb to provocations and rumours spread by such entities.