Five African women overstaying visa escape from govt centre in Bengaluru

The women, who were detained for overstaying their visas, scaled the compound wall of the government centre, during which one sprained her ankle.

news Crime

Five women African nationals escaped from a government home in Bengaluru, where they were held for overstaying their visas, on Tuesday, August 17. They were lodged in a Women and Child Care Centre on Dr MH Marigowda Road in Bengaluru’s Siddapura, and reportedly escaped at around 2.30 am. Among the five women, one suffered an injury on her foot while attempting to escape the compound wall and has been admitted to a state-run hospital in Bengaluru.

Srinivas Karanth, ACP of Jayanagar, said that the accused—three Ugandan nationals and two Nigerian nationals—scaled the compound wall and escaped. “The five women had been detained for overstaying their visas and were in the process of being deported. Around midnight the women tried to escape the reception centre of which one was injured and is now under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital,” he said.

Following the violent protest at the JC Road police station on August 2 over the death of a Congolese student in police custody, the Bengaluru police are cracking down on foreign nationals overstaying in the country after their visas expired. The Bengaluru East division police had arrested 13 women from various African countries and were kept at one of the Women and Child Care Centres, according to the ACP.

Police officials told IANS that the five women who escaped on Tuesday had asked for drinking water; when the staff monitoring them went to fetch it, they escaped by scaling the six-foot-tall compound wall of the centre. One woman, however, lost her balance and fell, as she could not jump, injuring her leg.

The ACP added that the five women who escaped were booked under Section 14 (penalty for violating Visa norms) of the Foreigners Act. “Efforts are underway to trace the other four women who escaped the reception centre,” the ACP told TNM.

(With IANS inputs)