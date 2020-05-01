Fittr launches fitness challenge to motivate people to stay fit amid lockdown

Fittr has announced that there will be five winners and each winner will take home Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Atom Fitness

Due to the lockdown, gyms and fitness centres across the country are shut. With the COVID-19 situation being far from resolved, it is feared that this closure will continue for some more time. As people are staying indoors and physical movement is restricted, it becomes all the more important for them to stay fit. To help people in these times and to motivate them to embrace a fitter lifestyle, Pune-based online fitness platform Fittr is back with the 10th edition of its Transformation Challenge (TC).

TC 10 is launching today on May 1 and is a 12-week online challenge that will be hosted on the company’s fitness app (also called Fittr). Registration for the challenge is free and anyone above the age of 18 can participate in it, no matter where they are located.

Speaking about TC 10, Founder Jitendra Chouksey said, “The entire world is facing a major challenge right now in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. At such a time, it’s important to stay positive and motivated. That’s what Transformation Challenge 10 wants to do: motivate people to rise up to the challenge and make the most of it. We’re all in this together and the best thing we could do is to invest in our own health and fitness.

Transformation Challenge represents the ethos of Fittr. We firmly believe that anyone can get fit, provided you have the proper mindset. Fittr App provides all the free tools that one needs to get healthy and stay fit. In addition, Fittr Coaches are conducting free live online sessions every day and helping people stay fit in these times.”

Apart from the chance to get fit, Fittr has announced that there will be five winners and each winner will take home Rs 1 lakh in cash. For the past challenges, so far, Fittr has had only a single winner.

Melwyn Pawar, the winner of Transformation Challenge 9, took home a brand-new Harley Davidson Street 750 as the top prize. “It has always been my dream to get shredded and look aesthetic. When TC 9 was announced, I knew this was a golden opportunity to achieve my dream. Those 12 weeks of the challenge were incredible. I received a lot of support from the community and that really pushed me to give my best.”

Fittr was founded in January 2016 by Jitendra Chouksey, a software engineer. Today, Fittr has over 850,000 members in its online fitness community. The company says it has been profitable since inception and has achieved a cumulative revenue of $13 million USD.

Recently, the company was in the news when it announced that it was part of Surge, Sequoia’s rapid scale-up program for startups in India and Southeast Asia. Under the arrangement, Fittr has raised $2 million as part of the pre-Series A investment.