If youâ€™re in the market for a smartwatch and willing to spend upwards of Rs 10,000, you will be spoilt for choice. Whether youâ€™re looking for a serious fitness wearable to keep you motivated or a stylish fashion accessory with additional watch faces and apps, our list has you covered:

OnePlus Watch: Design is a big win for OnePlusâ€™ first smartwatch. A 46mm case finished in high-quality stainless steel (thereâ€™s also a limited edition that features cobalt alloy) is complemented by an elegant silicone strap. Colours are terrific on the 1.39-inch AMOLED display (454 x 454 pixels / 326 PPI). From sleep tracking to SpO2 tracking to multiple workout modes, this wearable is loaded with fitness features. It charges in a flash â€“ you can get a dayâ€™s power with a 5-minute charge. (Rs 14,999)

Garmin Forerunner 55: Among the newest additions to Garminâ€™s India portfolio, this oneâ€™s crafted for fitness enthusiasts and serious runners. Itâ€™s lightweight (under 40gm) and comes with a bold 1.04-inch display (208 x 208 pixels). You can hook it up via your phone with the Garmin Connect app that offers a wealth of drill down data. Garminâ€™s PacePro feature is a favourite with runners â€“ this feature helps runners tailor their efforts to a selected course or distance. The battery life of up to 2 weeks is another win. (Rs 20,990 plus cashback offers)

Fitbit Versa 3: Fitbitâ€™s third gen Versa took a while to get to India but offers all the stuff that Fitbit diehards will find comforting. First, itâ€™s the Fitbit OS experience, one of the best on any smartwatch. You have access to multiple watch faces, a handy bunch of apps (including Spotify support) and fitness features that includes Fitbitâ€™s popular sleep tracking option. Thereâ€™s in-built GPS, you can also answer calls from your wrist without having to dig out your phone. (Rs 18,990)

OPPO Watch: The poster boy for Googleâ€™s Wear OS, OPPOâ€™s first smartwatch is also one of the best looking rectangular smartwatches out there. The 46mm version boasts of a vibrant display â€“ 402 x 476 pixels, with great visibility in all conditions. It scores on the fitness front with Google Fit and OPPOâ€™s list of custom workouts that cover key basics like runs, cycling and swimming routines. Aside from the Wear OS experience the other win is OPPOâ€™s proprietary VOOC fast charging - it can go from 0 to 46% in just 15 minutes. (Rs 14,990)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE: If youâ€™re looking for a smartwatch thatâ€™s truly a standalone communication device at a sub Rs 20K price tag, this is one of your only options. Itâ€™s been around a while and misses out on some wellness features like SpO2 tracking but makes our list for its 4G/LTE connectivity. At a touch over 40 gm, you can barely feel the Watch Active2 on your wrist, while the 1.4-inch Super AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) is vibrant. And then thereâ€™s Spotify support, direct to your wrist. (Rs 18,990)

Mi Watch Revolve Active: With a 32gm footprint, this is one of the lightest smartwatches you can buy right now. It still sports a bold 1.39-inch AMOLED display that peaks at 450 nits; great visibility even under harsh sunlight. The Revolve Active can analyse over 30 key data points including blood oxygen, stress, heart rate, sleep quality, energy levels and calorie burns. It supports over 117 workout modes, including 17 professional sports modes, including yoga, water sports and triathlons; Amazon Alexa is built in too. (Rs 9,999)

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: This is a step up from Amazfitâ€™s 2020 bestseller - the Amazfit T-Rex. This oneâ€™s made for those who dig rugged smartwatches - 15 military-grade certificates back its rugged credentials. Itâ€™s crafted to resist extreme environments and withstand extreme temperatures and also boasts of in-built GPS and SpO2 tracking. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels) is one of its standout features while the ExerSense workout recognition algorithm can automatically recognise 8 sports modes (Rs 12,999)

Apple Watch Series 3: This is currently the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy in India. If youâ€™re an iPhone user and donâ€™t mind missing fitness features like SpO2 tracking for the Watch OS experience, then the Series 3 might just be the wearable for you. Appleâ€™s Watch OS is the most evolved wearable user experience with access to heaps of apps and a user interface thatâ€™s easy on the eye. (Rs 20,990 plus cash back offers)

