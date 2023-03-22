First Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan reaching Jaipur by March end

The first Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan will leave Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for Jaipur on the night of March 24 or 25 and cover the distance in three-four days.

news Business

Officials of Jaipur division have been sent to Chennai to ensure that the train reaches here as per the schedule.



Being specially designed for Jaipur-Delhi track, the train will have 12 chaircars, 2 executive and one driver coach. For its operation, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have been provided special training. Significantly, after the arrival of the train in Jaipur, it can be started in the first week of April.



There is also a possibility of extending the train up to Ajmer. According to information received from sources, MP Bhagirath Chowdhary has demanded this from the Railway Minister, who has been given a symbolic approval.



Rail officials said that the entry/exit gates of the train will be automatic. Two charging sockets under the seat and two LED screens have been put on either side to show the live running status of the train. High speed WiFi facility has been provided in the train.