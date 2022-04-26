First time in over 2 years, Andhra Pradesh reports zero COVID-19 cases in a day

However, the state still has a few active COVID-19 cases.

news Coronavirus

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 25. However, the state is not COVID-free yet, as it still has 22 active cases. In the 24 hours ending at 9 AM on April 25, 2,163 sample tests were conducted and they all were negative, the state Medical and Health Department data showed. Also, 12 more people recovered from the infection.

The gross positive cases registered touched 23,19,662 and recoveries 23,04,910 till date. The overall toll remained at 14,730 with no fatalities reported in more than a month now, the data showed. The COVID-19 state Command Control Room has continued to share daily bulletins with occasional interruptions. Before Monday, a bulletin was released on April 23, recording two new COVID-19 cases, one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts. Only one case was recorded on April 21, in NTR district, and on April 20, one case was recorded in Visakhapatnam district.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, so far, a total of 9,31,99,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, of which 4,45,60,690 are of the first dose, 4,66,04,615 are of the second dose, and 20,34,055 are of precaution dose.

Meanwhile, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns in different parts of the country and apprehensions of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka government on Monday issued guidelines making wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with senior ministers, officials and the COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) consisting of experts, to review the situation in the state amid concerns over a possible fourth wave.