For first time since outbreak, TN has more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases

The state governmentâ€™s bulletin said that 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday while 114 persons were discharged from hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

news Coronavirus

As per the daily bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu department of Health and Family welfare, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 1755 and the total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 866. The number of active cases of the disease in Tamil Nadu as of Friday is 864. Two patients have died in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 22. The government has also tested 6426 samples belonging to 5882 persons on Friday and the total number of samples tested so far is 72403.

Of the 72 new cases, 52 cases are from Chennai and seven cases have been reported from Coimbatore district. Four new patients have been reported to have COVID-19 in Madurai district and two cases each have been reported from Ramanathapuram and Tiruvallur districts. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai districts stand at 452, 141 and 56, respectively. Salem district reported one new case on Friday, taking the district total to 30. Tiruppur has reported 110 cases of COVID-19 till Friday.

The Tamil Nadu meanwhile, has also announced more restrictions as far as the lockdown is concerned for five municipal corporations - Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur. The restrictions will begin from April 26.

The measures are being implemented to prevent further spread of the virus and will continue till April 28 for Salem and Tiruppur and extend till April 29 for Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore.

This would mean that while essentials are available, the lockdown will be less flexible. Groceries and produce for instance, can be bought from mobile shops arranged by the city corporation. However, other grocery stores and supermarkets will remain closed. Wholesale markets, however, have not been restricted from continuing business.