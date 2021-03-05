For the first time, India vaccinates over 1 million people on single day

The major share of the vaccination recorded on Thursday was contributed by senior citizens with over 45% of participation.

With an escalation in immunization sites, the number of vaccination on Thursday was reported to be close to 11 lakh (over a million). This is the first time since the drive began on January 16 that the vaccinations have touched one million shots on a single day.

Around 10,93,954 people including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and those above 45 years with specified comorbid conditions received jabs in a day pushing the cumulative tally of vaccination over 1.77 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 8.34 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and more than 2.59 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry informed.

The major share of the vaccination recorded on Thursday was contributed by senior citizens with over 45% of participation. Over 4.93 lakh doses were administered to people above 60 years of age, the Union Health Ministry's data showed.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Thursday. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers who took the first dose and 30,82,942 who took the second dose; 60,22,136 frontline workers who took the first dose and 54,177 who took the second dose; 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry added.

The second phase of the vaccination programme began on Monday, with India rolling it out to senior citizens and those above the age of 45 with co-morbidities. India aims to vaccinate 300 million people by July.

(With IANS inputs)

