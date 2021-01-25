For first time in 10 months, Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths

Chennai accounts for around 33% of Tamil Naduâ€™s death toll due to COVID-19.

A first in the last ten months, Chennai reported zero deaths due to COVID-19. The distinction came even as Tamil Nadu reported 569 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. According to reports, Chennai had reported its first death due to COVID-19 on March 25 and since then, has reported at least one death due to the disease every day. Chennai accounts for around 33% of Tamil Naduâ€™s death toll due to COVID-19 and has reported 4,085 deaths till date. A total of 12,316 persons have died till date in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19.

While Chennai did not report a single death, Tamil Nadu reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. Two persons whose deaths were reported on Sunday belonged to Coimbatore district while Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur and Madurai districts reported one death each on Sunday. Tamil Naduâ€™s mortality rate due to COVID-19 is around 1.5% for the past three months. All the persons whose deaths were reported on Sunday had comorbidities. Of the seven, three persons died in private healthcare facilities while four persons died in government healthcare facilities.

A total of 4,904 persons are being treated for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday, of which Chennai accounts for 1,693 patients. Coimbatore has the second highest number of active cases of COVID-19 at 478 followed by Chengalpattu with 392 patients. Erode, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Trichy and Vellore districts also have over a hundred persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 including those in home isolation on Sunday. Tamil Nadu, till date, has reported over 8.34 lakh COVID-19 cases. The state also tested 62,619 samples on Sunday, while the number of samples tested till Sunday shot up to 1.56 crore.

The total number of persons tested positive for the UK variant of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is nine. This includes six persons who returned from the UK and three of their contacts.