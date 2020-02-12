First single from Vijay's 'Master' to be out on February 14

The song title has been inspired from Vijay's style of narrating a shorty story during the audio launches, much to the delight of his fans.

Flix Kollywood

On Monday, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master have announced the release of the first single titled "Oru Kutti Kathai" which is set to be launched on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's day. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced the release of the first single:

The song title has been inspired from Vijay's style of narrating a shorty story during the audio launches, much to the delight of his fans. The film went on floors last year and the crew has completed shooting two schedules in Delhi and Shimoga. The third schedule of the film recently happened in Neyveli were the makers had canned an action sequence with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

The makers recently unveiled the third look poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The new poster features a face-off between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi and has already taken social media by storm.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumors that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and it’ll be the first time Vijay will be seen playing a professor.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi who has been roped in to play the antagonist and he’s believed to be essaying a deadly character. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, has been signed as the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and 96 fame Gouri Kishan in important roles.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Rathna Kumar, who directed Meyaadha Maan and Aadai has co-written the screenplay for this project along with Lokesh.

Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj were retained as the cinematographer and editor respectively for this film after previously collaborating with Lokesh on Kaithi. The film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, in both Tamil and Telugu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)