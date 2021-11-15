First look of Samantha, VJS in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal revealed

‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ stars actors Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

The first look posters from actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal were unveiled on Monday, November 15. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal marks Vignesh Shivan’s fourth feature film. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as RAMBO, aka Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran, in the film. The graphic first look poster features close-up shots and a medium shot of the actor. The colour palette used in the poster sets the tone for an intense romantic drama.

The first-look poster of actor Samantha’s character from the film was also unveiled on Monday. Samantha will be essaying the role of Khatija. Donning a black top and a choker, Samantha sports a chic look as Khatija in the poster. Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be teaming up for the first time for the film. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

An official update about details pertaining to the release of the movie is awaited. Touted to be a romantic-comedy based on a triangular love story, the film is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio along with Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures. Earlier images from the sets of Kaathu Vaakul Rendu Kaadhal that featured the lead actors recreating visuals from the hit Tamil song ‘Valaiyosai’ went viral online.

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, the iconic track originally stars actors Kamal Haasan and Amala. Recreating the track set to tune by Ilaiyarajaa, Samantha and Nayanthara wore floral white sarees to replicate Amala’s look from the original. VJS, like Kamal Haasan, was seen donning a white shirt, black formal pants and a black tie.

Anirudh Ravichander and the film sees the team of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (Anirudh, Nayanthara, Vignesh and Vijay Sethupathi) reunite after a gap of five years. Samantha and VJS teamed up earlier for Super Deluxe but the actors starred in different segments of the hyperlink anthology.