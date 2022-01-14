First look poster of Karthi’s Viruman is out

The first look poster of the M Muthaiya directorial was released on January 14, marking the festival of Pongal.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Karthi’s first look poster from his upcoming film Viruman was unveiled on January 14, marking the festival of Pongal. Billed as an entertainer set against a rural backdrop, Viruman marks Karthi’s reunion with director M Muthaiya after their previous collaboration, Komban. The film is also reportedly set in Madurai, which is the location where actor Karthi’s hit debut film Paruthiveeran was shot. Donning a red shirt along with lungi in the poster, Karthi sports an intense look. He is seen holding a spear in his hand in the first look poster.

Filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aditi is set to make her acting debut with Viruman, while the supporting cast also includes actors Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Manoj, and Soori, among others in pivotal roles. Popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for the project, while Selvakumar SK is handling the cinematographer. The film is bankrolled by Karthi’s brother, actor-producer Suriya and his sister-in-law, actor-producer Jyotika, under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It is likely to hit the big screens this summer. Further details are awaited.

The makers wrapped up shooting the film in December last year. Sharing the same with fans on social media, the actor noted that the shooting was well-planned by director Muthaiya and DOP Selvakumar. Heaping praises on debutante Aditi, Karthi mentioned that she is a natural actor and wished her luck for the journey ahead in the film industry. “#Viruman completed! Great planning & execution by @dir_muthaiya& @selvakumarskdop. Good luck @AditiShankarofl for a great career, enjoy the journey, you are a natural. So happy to have @thisisysr again! Nandri producer @Suriya_offl & @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Bye Bye Theni,” the tweet read.

Karthi also has upcoming action-entertainer Sardar in his kitty. Helmed by PS Mithran, the film stars Imaikkaa Nodigal-fame Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan, who is well-known for her performance in Karnan. Karthi is likely to play the titular role in the film. The first look poster featured him as an old man.