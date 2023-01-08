First Jallikattu event of 2023 held in TN's Pudukkottai, 22 injured

The event was originally supposed to happen on January 6, but Pudukkottai district collector Kavitha Ramu decided to postpone it over non-compliance with the stateâ€™s guidelines.

news Jallikattu

The first Jallikattu (bull taming sport) event of the year began with fanfare in Tamil Naduâ€™s Pudukkottai district on Sunday, January 8. Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since Sunday morning, and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls. An NDTV report stated that at least 22 people were injured while attempting to tame the bulls.

State Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and Law Minister S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event. Prizes including a brand-new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on offer for winning bulls and tamers. According to NDTV, the event was originally supposed to happen on January 6, but Pudukottaiâ€™s district collector Kavitha Ramu decided to postpone it, over non-compliance with guidelines. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before permitting the event. The Tamil Nadu government had recently notified elaborate guidelines for Jallikattu events, including double barricading and screening of the bulls by veterinarians.

Apart from these, nominees from animal welfare boards would also be monitoring the events. It has also been made mandatory for the bull tamers to produce their COVID-19 vaccination certificates as a requirement to participate in the event. The Pudukkottai district administration has also imposed several restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Only 50% of the seats were supposed to be occupied in the galleries and spectators were also expected to produce vaccination certificates and negative COVID-19 test reports.

A larger event, which is usually attended by people from across the state, is going to be held on January 17 in Alanganallur of Madurai district. Jallikattu events would be held in Maduraiâ€™s Avanipuram on January 15 and Palamedu on January 16.

(With PTI inputs)