On first day, nearly 4,000 students give Telangana EAMCET a miss

Out of the total 17,885 students who applied for the exam on the first day, only 13,909 of them appeared for the test.

The COVID-19 situation has led to a big drop in the number of students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020. On the first day of the exam for engineering streams, 77.52% of the candidates appeared for the test at 102 centres, including 23 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the total 17,885 students who applied for the exam, only 13,909 of them appeared for the test. The test was held in two sessions with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The pandemic situation has led to a decline in the number of students appearing for the test.

In the morning session (9 am to 12 noon), out of 8,602 registered candidates, 7,415 (86.2%) appeared for the test in 79 centres in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, 6,365 (69.8%) out of 9,277 registered candidates wrote the exam.

In the afternoon session (3 pm to 6 pm), 7,140 (84.9%) out of 8,401 registered candidates appeared for the test in Telangana while in Andhra Pradesh, 6,769 (71.37%) out of 9,484 registered candidates appeared for the test.

Officials said that every year about 90% of registered candidates appear for the entrance test.

The coronavirus scare and the uncertainty caused by two postponements earlier affected the overall attendance, officials said.

A total of 1,43,165 candidates registered for the examination which will be held for three more days on September 10, 11 and 14.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, made elaborate arrangements for the test. The candidates were allowed into the centres one-and-a-half-hour prior to the commencement of the test.

Students appeared for the exam wearing masks while the authorities ensured that physical distancing norms were maintained. The exam centres were sanitised before and after each session.

A little over 4 lakh students registered for the seven common entrance tests being conducted by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to various professional courses for the academic year 2020-21.

The tests began on August 31 and will continue till October 4.

The maximum number of candidates are appearing for EAMCET engineering and agriculture streams. More than 78,000 students have registered for TS EAMCET agriculture which will be held on September 28 and 29.