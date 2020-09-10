Fire onboard oil tanker off Sri Lankan coast doused by authorities

The Indian Coast Guard on September 9 reported that no fresh flames or smoke is being observed.

news Accident

Almost a week after an oil tanker ship, the MT New Diamond, first caught fire off Sri Lanka's eastern waters, the Indian Coast Guard on September 9 reported that no more flames or smoke has been observed since. The salvage team, which boarded the vessel on Wednesday, said that there are no hotspots, flames or smoke onboard and there is no breach of its storage tanks. It added that the oil slick seen was from the shipâ€™s own fuel tanks. A naval architect in the salvage team has confirmed that the ship's stability is within the safe zone, the Coast Guard said.

With regards to the oil sheen that was seen on the tanker's rear side, the Coast Guard said it was part of the oil in the ship's engine room, which escaped during the second explosion that took place onboard on September 7. The Coast Guard's Dornier aircraft was pressed into service to spray oil spill dispersant (OSD) to disintegrate the sheet that was floating on the water on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ships were used to churn the waters to accelerate the disintegration of the oil sheen.

The 20-year-old Panama-registered oil tanker was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation has a refinery. It was expected to reach on September 5. The oil tanker is now about 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point in Sri Lanka.

The fresh fire on board a giant oil tanker was reported on Monday evening. The tanker went up in flames for the first time last week off Sri Lanka's eastern waters, while carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India. The fire was brought under control by joint efforts of Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lankan navy. When it caught fire on September 3, a Filipino crew member died and another was injured in the mishap. Officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka's coast if the ship leaks or explodes.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)