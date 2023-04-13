Fire erupts on helipad moments before CM Bommaiâ€™s landing

The Chief Minister had scheduled a trip to the Kollur Mookambika temple near Udupi when the incident occurred.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai avoided an accident when his helicopter landed safely despite the helipad that it was supposed to land on, bursting into flames. The Chief Minister had scheduled a trip to the Kollur Mookambika temple near Udupi on Thursday, April 13, for which he had chartered a helicopter. According to reports, the helicopter was about to land at a helipad in Areshirooru when the incident occurred.

Local media reported that a fire erupted at the spot just as the Chief Ministerâ€™s helicopter was about to land. Videos of the incident showed flames and huge plumes of smoke billowing across the field. However, the pilot was reportedly able to make a safe landing nearby. While there was tension as the fire broke out, crowds dispersed after the fire was doused. More details are awaited.

The incident occurred hours after the BJP announced its second list of 23 candidates. With this, the party has announced candidates for 212 out of 224 seats. In the new list of candidates, seven sitting MLAs have been snubbed, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

