Fire breaks out in Secunderabad building, rescue operations on

Hyderabad Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police M Rajesh Chandra said the origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

news Hyderabad News

A fire broke out in a commercial building which houses the Deccan Knitwear store in Secunderabad, under the Ramgopalpet police station limits on Thursday, January 19. Dense smoke engulfed the building located on Minister Road, and fire department personnel were engaged in bringing the smoke under control. Hyderabad Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Rajesh Chandra said that while rescue operations were still ongoing around 2.50 pm on Thursday, no casualties have been reported yet. The origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The DCP also said that no one is reported to have been severely affected in the incident so far. “Our staff member who was in the rescue operation went unconscious, but he has been admitted to the hospital and is doing well now,” adding that there were no reports of anyone inside the building still being trapped or injured.

In September last year, eight people were killed in a fire that originated at an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad. The deceased were staying at a hotel in the same building. CCTV footage showed that the fire started near an electric scooter parked in the electric vehicle showroom, located in the basement of the building.

This is a developing story