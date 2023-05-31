Fire breaks out at second-hand car showroom in Hyderabad, many vehicles destroyed

A gas cylinder also exploded in the fire that broke out in a second-hand car showroom in Hyderabad's LB Nagar, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Many cars were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a second-hand car showroom in Hyderabad's LB Nagar area on the night of Tuesday, May 30. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which engulfed the showroom of pre-owned cars. The fire-fighting operation was hampered as thick black smoke enveloped the building due to burning tyres. A gas cylinder also exploded in the fire. However, no casualties were reported.

The fire-fighting personnel made efforts to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, and senior police officials rushed to the spot. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out at 9 pm on Tuesday night. Loss of property is yet to be determined and there have been no fatalities yet. The police told the media that there were 20 to 30 cars in the garage when the fire broke out. Police and fire safety personnel rushed to the spot after people near the showroom informed them. Further details are awaited.

On March 16, 2023, a large fire broke out in the popular commercial building Swapnalok in Hyderabad. Five people were killed in the fire, including four women and a man. The fire broke out at 7.30 pm on March 16 and 12 people were rescued from the building premises. Five people who were rescued from inside the building were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad but they were declared brought dead. Fire officials suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

(With IANS inputs)