Fire breaks out at Rajiv Gandhi GGH in Chennai, all patients evacuated

The fire accident was reported in the surgical ward located in the second tower block.

A fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (GGH) in Chennai on Wednesday, April 27. The fire accident was reported in the surgical ward located in the second tower block. The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.

Emergency services were rushed to the spot and all patients were evacuated on time Health Minister, DGP (Director General of Police), Mayor and Health Secretary reached the spot to assess the situation.

“Things are under control as of now. The fire broke out in an old surgical unit. We are going to do a thorough sanitisation of the area and then look for casualties. All patients were rushed out when the fire broke out and as of now there are no reported casualties,” Dr Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary told TNM.

This is a developing story