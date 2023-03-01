Fire breaks out at JNU laboratory, no casualties

The fire broke out in the chemistry lab of JNU's School of Physical Sciences.

A fire broke out in a laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday, February 28. Though no casualties were reported in the incident, some students were reportedly injured in the fire and a few others suffered from smoke inhalation. The injured students have been taken to AIIMS for treatment.

According to the students, the fire broke out in the chemistry lab of JNU's School of Physical Sciences. The fire broke out reportedly after a short circuit. A few students associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) say that the injured students have been admitted to AIIMS by their colleagues.

Students complained that there was neither a fire alarm nor automatic fire extinguishing equipment installed in the building. A fire brigade was called to control the situation.

Raising concerns over the incident, the JNU unit of the ABVP wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor and sought proper fire extinguishing arrangements to avoid such incidents in future. ABVP's Vikas Patel said student lives should be paramount for the administration. He also said that the lack of proper safety and security arrangements in the science labs could put students at great risk.

In 2016, experimental equipment worth crores were destroyed in a fire, which broke out after a short circuit in a laboratory at JNU's Institute of Environmental Science.