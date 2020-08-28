Fire breaks out in Hyderabad textile shop, no casualties reported

The incident took place around 10 pm in Gowliguda.

news Fire accident

A massive blaze broke out at a textile store in Gowliguda of Hyderabad late Thursday night. As many as six fire engines were deployed to put out the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.

According to authorities, no casualties have been reported in the incident. Residents in the area neighbouring the shop came out of their houses as the fire broke out. The incident took place around 10 pm in the shop that is opposite the Jia Durga hotel.

The firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Officials suspect that a short circuit in the shop could have resulted in the mishap.

According to preliminary estimation by the officials, the textile shop of school uniforms has suffered a loss of around Rs 1 crore. The officials are ascertaining the extent of property damage to the three-floor building. The Afzal Gunj police are looking into the matter.

M Ravinder Reddy, the Inspector of Afzal Gunj police station, said, "No casualties have been reported. Residents in the neighbouring building were evacuated. People living at a hostel in the vicinity were also evacuated as the fire was spreading. Traffic on the route was also diverted.”

Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh visited the shops following the incident to oversee the rescue operation by state fire safety authorities and took stock of the situation. “I visited the shops where the fire accident took place due to a short circuit. The shop is located behind Manikanta lodge opposite Jai Durga hotel at Gowliguda in Goshamahal Constituency."

Earlier, in May this year, a short circuit caused a minor fire in an apartment in Koti of Sultan Bazar. No casualties were reported at the time.