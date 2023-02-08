Fire breaks out at Bengaluru software firmâ€™s office, staff evacuated

The fire broke out on the top floor of the NCC Urban building on Airport Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 7.

A fire broke out on the top floor of the NCC Urban building on Airport Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 7. Thick smoke and flames were seen coming out of the windows from the eighth floor of the building. Officials said the incident happened at a software companyâ€™s office in the building. According to NDTV, the UPS systems in the building caught fire. Fire rescue officials suspect that there may have been a short circuit which caused the fire.

Four fire engines were deployed to put out the fire. Visuals showed firefighters dousing the flames with the help of a crane. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the spot, the fire was brought under control. Officials told NDTV that all the staff in the building were safely evacuated and that there were no casualties.

In September 2021, a massive fire broke out at the Ashrith Aspire Apartment near Indian Institute of Bengaluru on Bannerghatta Road. Four housing units in the apartment were gutted. Visuals from the fire showed a woman stuck on the balcony and screaming for help as the fire spread. Two residents had died during the incident while the others managed to escape. The deceased were identified as Lakshmi Devi (82) and her daughter (59).

Visuals of the incident showed flames engulfing one side of the building, with thick smoke billowing from the site. Residents of the apartment were still stuck inside their homes when the fire broke out. Videos of the incident also showed the fire climbing up the facade of the building. According to the officials, the cause of the blaze was a cylinder blast.