Fire in Amazon warehouse in Andhra, laptops and phones worth Rs 6 lakh damaged

Several products stored in the storage facility, as well as office furniture, were destroyed in the fire.

A major fire broke out at an Amazon storage facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday, October 23. The accident happened in a warehouse belonging to the e-commerce giant located in Kuppam town. Several products stored in the facility at the time of the accident, as well as office furniture, were destroyed in the fire. The godown staff reported that laptops, batteries and phones worth nearly Rs 6 lakh were damaged in the fire. No injuries or casualties were reported, as no staff members were present at the time of the accident.

The storage facility is located on the ground floor of a building near IRM degree college in Kuppam. On the occasion of Deepavali, the staff performed puja and left the facility around 5.30 pm on Sunday, October 23. The fire broke out around 6.30 pm and was soon brought under control by the fire services department.

Speaking to TNM, Kuppam Sub-Inspector of Police Shiva Kumar said, “The management has not filed a complaint so far as the stock details are with their Bengaluru head office, so we haven’t investigated the cause of the fire yet. We suspect that since electronics products were stocked in the godown, a battery or some device might have exploded. Or the lamps they lit during the puja could have possibly triggered the fire.” The fire was put out before it could spread to other rooms, he added.

In another incident on Sunday morning, a massive fire broke out in a cluster of firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada, killing two persons. On the same day, a fire broke out at a movie theatre in Tadepaligudem in West Godavari district, as fans of actor Prabhas set off fireworks inside a cinema hall during a screening of Billa. The screening was organised by Prabhas fans on the occasion of his birthday. In another fire accident in Parvathipuram Manyam district, around 25 electric bikes were damaged in a fire at a motor showroom.