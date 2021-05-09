FIR against ‘unknown men’ after IAS officer manhandled by BJP MLA Satish Reddy’s aides

In a video, people believed to be aides of MLA Satish Reddy were seen manhandling the IAS officer.

news Crime

Police in Bengaluru have booked unknown persons for assaulting, unlawful assembly and other sections based on a complaint filed by IAS officer V Yashavantha and BBMP Zonal Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna posted at the Bommanahalli War Room, after the IAS officer was manhandled by a group of people who are believed to be aides of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. HSR Layout Police have booked unknown 50-60 persons under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties) 504 (intentional insult to provoke) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

TNM had reported how a video of the altercation between Yashavantha and Satish Reddy and his alleged aides had surfaced. In the video of the altercation which took place at the Bommanahalli Zone War Room recently, the MLA Satish Reddy can be seen leaning against a railing in a corridor and waving his hand at the health official, while a woman thought to be the MLA’s aide is seen pushing the IAS officer.

A part of the complaint said, “On 29 April 2021 when the zonal Incharge Sri Rajendra Kataria IAS, Smt Fouzia Taranum IAS and myself Inspected the war room, we found an unauthorized person namely Babu booking beds. The zonal Incharge Sri Rajendra Kataria sir immediately Instructed the Joint commissioner Sri Ramakrishna to evict the illegal occupants from the war room. In reaction on April 30 2021, 50 to 60 persons barged into the war room and created ruckus with Joint commissioner Mr Ramakrishna. I told the crowd that I have got 550 beds in such a short time of 15 days and for a moment could not understand what was happening. They pulled me around as can clearly be seen from the video.”

“Even as the single policeman, Inspector Munireddy, tried to control the situation, Sri Cholan arrived followed by DCP Shrinath Joshi and ACP Sri Kanbasavana Gouda and the situation calmed down. In view of the above incident I request to take suitable action against the offenders,” he added. Speaking with TNM, the IAS officer said he has not named the accused and it is upon the police to identify the accused and take suitable action.

Earlier, IAS Officers’ Association, Karnataka had written to the Chief Minister seeking police action against the accused and showing support to the young officer. In the memorandum to the CM, the IAS Officers’ Association, Karnataka said, “Shri V Yashavantha was part of a team of officers who had obtained additional hospital beds from private hospitals. By initiating action in accordance with the law, the team of officers had obtained beds from the private hospitals. When pressure was brought upon the officer to yield the additional beds to the representatives of the Honorable Member of the Legislative Assembly (Satish Reddy), this was not agreed to. As a result of this, Shri V Yashavantha was manhandled and abused in public, with a video available as evidence of the incident.”

Following the incident, former Chief MInister BS Siddaramaiah too had called for the arrest of the BJP MLA and his aides involved in this incident.

It may be recalled that Satish was among the three BJP MLAs who had accompanied Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya who held a press conference recently and alleged widespread scam in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s bed booking system. The same group of MP and MLAs had ‘raided’ the neighbouring South Zone War Room on the day of the press conference.

Video: BJP MLA Satish Reddy argues with IAS officer while aides manhandle him