FIR against Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant's father's complaint: Allegations so far

Sushant’s father alleged that Rs 15 crore was transferred from the actor’s bank account, and wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the money was transferred.

Flix Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has lodged a police complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), a resident of Patna, had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Sushant's father said, "While my son was doing extremely well in Bollywood till May 2019, a girl named Rhea Chakraborty and her family members and others got in touch with him so that she could use his contacts to make a career in the film industry."

Sushant’s father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

"My son never had any kind of mental illness... wondering what happened all of a sudden after he came in contact with Rhea. This should be probed."

Singh has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended Rajput in May 2019 with a clear intent to use his good contacts for the advancement of her own career.

He has also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to 'purloin the assets of his son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life'.

Singh wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.

The complaint said Chakraborty and her family convinced Rajput to leave his own residence and stay at a resort in the vicinity of Mumbai claiming his house was "haunted”.

"She along with her family members, namely Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, started interfering in my son's life. They even forced him to move out of the house he was living in, saying that some paranormal activities were going on there which had a big time impact on my son's mind. They forced him to live in a resort near Mumbai airport," he said in his complaint.

Singh has alleged that Chakraborty got Rajput treated by some "conniving" doctors for mental illness while keeping his family in the dark.

The FIR also reportedly alleges that Sushant was scared that Rhea would hold him responsible for his former manager Disha Sailan's suicide.

"After that Disha Salian, who Rhea appointed as Sushant's manager for a while, died by suicide. A lot of reports started doing the rounds after Disha's death, causing anxiety to Sushant. He tried to contact Rhea several times, but she had blocked his number. Sushant was scared that Rhea would hold Sushant responsible for Disha's suicide," it reportedly alleges.

He also alleged that on June 6, less than a week before Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home, Chakraborty came to his place and decamped with many of his belongings, including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy, he alleged in the FIR.

He also claimed that Chakraborty created "distance" between Rajput and his family.

The IGP said a four-member team has left for Mumbai to investigate the charges levelled by the complainant.

After Rajput's death, Chakraborty had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter seeking a CBI probe.

"I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," she wrote.

So far, around 40 people have already recorded their statements, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Shekhar Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and film critic Rajeev Masand, among others.

Chakraborty's statement was recorded at the Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after Sushant's demise on June 14.

Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.

With inputs from PTI and IANS