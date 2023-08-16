FIR against Assam BJP president for unfurling inverted Tricolour

The macho nationalist BJP found itself embarrassed when the flag hoisted on Independence Day at its headquarters in Guwahati was found upside down.

An FIR has been lodged against Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita for allegedly unfurling the Tricolour upside down at the party headquarters in Guwahati during Independence Day celebrations.

According to police sources, three persons lodged the complaint at the Nagaon Sadar police station on Tuesday evening accusing, Kalita of engaging in’ treasonous activity’.

They claimed that the state BJP leader knew that the Tricolour was indeed upside down as he hoisted it, still he had gone ahead callously..

The situation was fixed though, subsequently.

Reacting to the incident, Kalita told IANS on Wednesday: “The party workers who were in charge of hoisting the flag were ignorant that it was set upside down. Because of this, it unfolded inverted without our knowledge.”