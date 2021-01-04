Finland reports first adverse reaction to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The Finnish Medicines Agency has said that reports of allergic or adverse reactions are set to increase as more and more people get vaccinated.

news COVID-19 vaccine

The first adverse reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been reported in Finland. The Finnish Medicines Agency Fimea confirmed that it had received such a report, however, it did not provide more details. Finland had begun its vaccination programme on December 27.

Fimeaâ€™s Chief Physician Majia Kaukonen corroborated receiving a report of an adverse reaction, adding that likelihood of reports of allergic or adverse reactions is set to increase as more and more people get vaccinated under the programme. So far, healthcare staff in the countryâ€™s five biggest hospitals in Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio and Oulu have been vaccinated.

Due to patient confidentiality, any further details of the first report have been withheld. Kaukoken said that information will be made available on the website about the types of reactions when there are at least five such reports.

Earlier, a doctor in Mexico had also been hospitalized after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The woman doctor, whose name has been withheld, was admitted to the intensive care unit in Nuevo Leon in Mexico after she had difficulty in breathing and a skin rash.

The Mexican health ministry said that the initial diagnosis was encephalomyelitis, which is an inflammation in the brain and the spinal cord. The ministry also said that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions.

Earlier, at least two health workers in the US, and two in the UK also reported allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. However, reportedly according to British authorities, this kind of reaction is "very rare".

The US has also approved Pfizerâ€™s vaccine three weeks ago, however, fewer people than expected are being immunised against COVID-19 as the process has moved slower than officials projected and is beset by confusion and disorganisation in many states, a media report said.

"As a result, the federal government came nowhere close to vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, as it had promised," Xinhua news agency quoted The Wall Street Journal report as saying on Saturday.

Of the more than 12 million doses of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech that have been shipped, only 2.8 million have been administered, according to federal figures.

"The shortfall is due in part to a lag in reporting data using new tools, government officials and health experts said. But as the federal government has left it to states to determine what to do with the vaccines it ships to them, and with some states pushing decision-making to local health departments and hospitals, the process has gone far from smoothly," The Wall Street Journal report said.

(With IANS inputs)