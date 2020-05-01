Fingertip pulse oximeters made mandatory for fever clinics in Karnataka

The device is a non-invasive tool through which medical practitioners can measure pulse rate and oxygen percentage in blood coming from the heart.

Coronavirus Controversy

The Karnataka government has decided to make fingertip pulse oximeters mandatory for all fever clinics in the state, which have been introduced as primary screening centres for COVID-19. Further all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (influenza like Illness) patients who have a blood oxygen saturation level less than 95% have been asked to be tested for infection as part of the same order. The device is a non-invasive tool through which medical practitioners can measure pulse rate and oxygen percentage in blood coming from the heart.

The fever clinics were introduced by the state government, starting with Bengaluru, as the first step of screening for COVID-19. Anyone who has fever or flu-like symptoms is asked to get tested in these clinics. If doctors feel that a patient has a chance of infection, patients are sent to institutional quarantine centres where they are tested.

They are allowed to return home once test results come back negative, or are sent to hospitals if they are found to be infected.

Speaking with TNM, Dr Vijayendra, Chief Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said all these 31 clinics in Bengaluru are already equipped with the devices.

Read: Bengaluru has 31 fever clinics now: What this means for you

In an order issued by Health and Family Welfare Services Director Dr Om Prakash Patil on Thursday it has been said, “It has come to the notice of the State that fingertip pulse oximeter is a much essential tool for stratification of ILI and SARI, and must be made available at all the fever clinics. All the ILI and SARI cases with spo2 <95% should be subjected for COVID-19 swab test. The screening for fever is being done by infrared thermometers which have to be held within 10 inches from the body surface for appropriate measuring of temperature (appropriate fever screening tool in current outbreak scenario).”

It added, “The District Health officers (DHOs) are hereby instructed to ensure availability of fingertip Pulse oximeter and IR Thermal scanners at every fever clinic of the district.”

The order further said the DHOs should ensure that these devices are there in the fever clinics in their respective districts and they can be bought using District Disaster Management Funds or from Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society.