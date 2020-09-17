Final design of 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue unveiled in Hyd, to cost Rs 146.5 crore

The four-year-old proposal to install the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on a sprawling 10 acres of land at NTR Gardens has been revived.

If everything goes as per plan, Hyderabad will be home to the largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. The height of the statue will be around 125-feet tall and will cost around Rs 146.5 crore.

The statue will be installed on a sprawling 10 acres of land at NTR Gardens. The project is expected to become an iconic tourist spot in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod were present on the occasion of the launch of the final design. Minister Koppula Eshwar was entrusted with the responsibility of finalisation of the project.

Telangana government had earlier installed the country’s tallest Ambedkar statue, standing at a height of 29-feet at the Center for Dalit Studies in Borabanda. The government plans to develop the statue indigenously by tapping the local talent. A detailed plan of action is being prepared after seeking a final nod from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The statue of a man who can never be forgotten will be installed. In our knowledge, such a huge statue of the great leader has not been installed anywhere. Rs 146.5 crore has been sanctioned for the works through a government order. The statue will be around 45.5 feet wide, it will have 9 tonnes of bronze skin coating and 791 stainless steel will be used to make the statue”, revealed minister Koppala Eshwar.

Andhra Pradesh is also mulling setting up of a 125 feet BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan. Recently Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting. He had told officials that the visibility of BR Ambedkar statue is important and it should be seen from all directions.

