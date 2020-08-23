Films and TV serials to resume shooting in India, Centre releases guidelines

A strict physical distancing of six feet shall be adhered to at shoot locations, recording studios, and editing rooms.

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the release of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes. These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said. Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to resumption of shooting of films and TV serials, but also generate employment.

"The new SOP will be like a 'sanjeevani' for the media production industry. Physical distancing and masks will be an integral part of this SOP. The general principle behind the Standard Operating Procedure would help create a safe working environment for both the cast and the crew," Javadekar said.

The Minister said that the core principle of this SOP is 'contact minimisation'. It suggests that sharing of costumes, props, wigs, makeup, etc., shall be kept to the minimum and persons handling shared equipment shall wear gloves.

Lapel mics shall be avoided and never shared while direct contact with diaphragm of the mics shall be avoided. A strict physical distancing of six feet shall be adhered to at shoot locations, recording studios, and editing rooms etc. The SOP also suggests that minimum cast and crew shall be present during the shoots.

The new SOP prohibits the entry of visitors or audience at shooting spots.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. However, shooting for serials had begun in some states as ruling state governments had granted permissions and issued their own set of guidelines until the Centre took a final decision on the matter.

With IANS and PTI inputs