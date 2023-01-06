Filmmaker Nayana Suryaâ€™s death: Kerala Crime branch special team to probe

District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) Assistant Commissioner JK Dinil, in his report, said that multiple lapses were found in the initial investigation carried out by Museum police.

news Crime

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Crime Branch of the Kerala police to reinvestigate the suspicious death of young filmmaker Nayana Surya. District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) Assistant Commissioner JK Dinil, in his report, has said that multiple lapses were found in the initial investigation carried out by the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram district. In February 2019, Nayana was found dead in the bathroom of her rented house in the capital city.

According to reports, neither her dress nor fingerprints were collected and sent for forensic analysis. Further, two wound injuries - one on her lower abdomen and one on her neck were mentioned as suspicious by the DCRB team raising questions about her death.

On her birthday in 2019, her parents and friends could not reach her, following which one of her friends went to Nayanaâ€™s apartment to check on her at about 11 pm, and found her dead. A case of unnatural death was initially registered and the police closed the case stating that it was a death by suicide. After Nayanaâ€™s friends and family expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation, the police reopened the case recently.

According to the post-mortem report, which was accessed by her friends, Nayana died due to a â€˜constriction force on neckâ€™. The report also found that she had a bruise on her abdomen, and hemorrhage around the pancreas and lower part of kidneys. Following this, Nayanaâ€™s friends raised suspicion about the reason behind her death leading to the reopening of the case.